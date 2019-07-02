Man fatally shot Monday night in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department said a man was fatally shot late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 400 block of North 18th St. at about 11:46 p.m.
A wound man was located and transported to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
Police said detectives are working to identify any witnesses that could lead them to the gunman.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
