Martin County marine deputies save dog in distress

A boxer's dip in the ocean nearly took a tragic turn at Hobe Sound Beach.
The pet was playing in the water but somehow ended up three-quarters of a mile offshore, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
When his owners were unable to rescue him due to a strong current, two marine deputies stepped in and began a search.
Deputies Michael Joseph and Justin Lundstedt were able to find the now-exhausted animal and pull him into a boat, the sheriff's office said.
The deputies later posed for a picture with the rescued animal who was reunited with his owners.
