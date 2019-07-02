Operation Dark Source nets a dozen arrests, seizure of drugs and guns

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A crime crackdown in Indian River County has led to a dozen arrests and the discovery of drugs and guns.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it launched Operation Dark Source after detectives learned of two men buying fentanyl, black tar heroin, and methamphetamine from the dark web.
The three-month investigation culminated with SWAT teams and the DEA raiding homes at 2305 84th Court, 8445 104th Court, and 305 17th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the following items were seized:
- Taurus .32 caliber handgun
- Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun
- Ruger .22 Semi-automatic rifle
- 40.5 grams of fentanyl/heroin
- 2 pounds of pharmaceutical cut used to make counterfeit prescription pills
- 11.1 grams of crystal meth
- 27.5 grams of cocaine
- 13.3 grams of ecstasy (MDMA)
- 12.7 grams of Suboxin
- 20.1 grams of marijuana
- $2,910.00 in drug money
- Various scales, pipes, and drug paraphernalia
The raids led to the arrests of the following individuals:
- Travis Remling
- Christopher Stokes
- Heather Nowak
- Ricky Thompson
- Wayde Crawford
- Cody McGraw
- Gerald Newman
- Robert Parker
- Shannon Whitfield
- Carrissa Campbell
- Curtis Chupik
- Scott Frantz
"We are grateful to our team of detectives for getting these illegal and dangerous substances off the streets," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar in a statement. "The opioid epidemic is very real and is here in our county. We will continue to battle against those who would peddle these illegal substances in our community."
