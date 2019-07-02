Police investigating SUV vs. motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a crash that involving a sport-utility vehicle and a motorcycle Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. west of Virginia Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The occupants of the SUV were also transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the driver of the SUV is unknown. The passenger suffered minor injuries.
Traffic has reopened in the area.
The crash is under investigation.
