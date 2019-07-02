Riviera Beach pays massive ransom to hackers following cyber attack, official says

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A spokesperson confirms the City of Riviera Beach has paid a massive ransom to computer hackers following a costly cyber attack in May.
LEVICK Public Relations released a statement to FOX 29 on Tuesday that read:
Last month, council members authorized the city’s insurance carrier to pay a 65 Bitcoin ransom, which equates to about $600,000, to recover the city’s data. That ransom has officially been paid now.
The ransom payment came just weeks after Riviera Beach agreed to spend almost $1 million to fix and replace compromised computer equipment.
Law enforcement is investigating the May cyber attack.
On Monday, a sign on the front door of City Hall read:
Councilwoman KeShamba Miller-Anderson said there's still a slow recovery in place. Data is being recovered, but parts of the system are slower to recover than others.
"Nothing is being stopped at this time," said Councilwoman Miller-Anderson. "We're able to continue to service our customers."
Councilwoman Miller-Anderson said Riviera Beach is speaking with other cities that have also fallen victim to cyber attacks and were forced to do data recoveries.
