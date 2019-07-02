Small plane skids off runway at Boca Raton Airport, no one hurt

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A small plane skidded off a runway at Boca Raton Airport on Tuesday morning.
An airport spokesperson said the twin-engine aircraft was coming in for a landing when it went off the runway and crashed through a fence.
One person was on board and was not hurt, according to the Boca Raton Airport Authority.
The airport is temporarily closed while the Federal Aviation Administration investigates.
According to a tail number search through the FAA, the aircraft is an Aero Commander 500 registered to a company in Deerfield Beach.
