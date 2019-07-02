Small plane skids off runway at Boca Raton Airport, no one hurt

By WPTV Webteam | July 2, 2019 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 2:33 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A small plane skidded off a runway at Boca Raton Airport on Tuesday morning.

An airport spokesperson said the twin-engine aircraft was coming in for a landing when it went off the runway and crashed through a fence.

One person was on board and was not hurt, according to the Boca Raton Airport Authority.

The airport is temporarily closed while the Federal Aviation Administration investigates.

According to a tail number search through the FAA, the aircraft is an Aero Commander 500 registered to a company in Deerfield Beach.

