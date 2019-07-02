Suspect armed with knife killed in Port St. Lucie officer-involved shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at 4:05 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a house located in the 3200 block SW Constellation Rd.
According to a police report, a man called 911 saying he was thinking about killing his wife and was armed with a knife.
Officers arrived at the location and found the man inside the home with a knife. Officers repeatedly demanded the suspect to disarm, but they said he refused.
The report states that the two officers fired and struck the man when he advanced towards the officers. The officers were not injured in the incident.
The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office responded to the scene for further investigation.
Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.
Police said they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding the incident.
