18 year old arrested in West Palm Beach double homicide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Tuesday they have arrested another suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred in April.
The killings occurred April 27 at 2100 N. Australian Ave. at the Palm Grove Apartments.
Three people were shot, including two men identified as Allan Newman, 41, and Bernard Jones, 26, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died.
The third victim was transported to St. Mary’s hospital and survived.
According to witnesses, at least three armed suspects got out of a black Volkswagen Jetta and shot the three men.
Police said about 65 spent cartridge casings were recovered in the parking lot where the fatal shootings occurred.
Investigators said surveillance video, fingerprints and DNA evidence helped them arrest Antwuan V. Nelson,18, in the case.
Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.
Varnard Elfonno Albury was arrested last week in the homicides.
