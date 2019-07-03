Trio arrested for rash of car break-ins at Lantana-area apartment complex

NEAR LANTANA, Fla. — We hear about it all the time. A rash of car break-ins in neighborhoods or apartment complexes by thieves looking to make an extra buck.
But this time, PBSO says the culprits were caught just hours after the crime.
Three young men were arrested Tuesday morning for breaking into at least 20 to 25 cars at The View at Waters Edge near Lantana, causing a headache for people trying to go to work.
For Hernan Rico, this wasn’t the welcome home he was expecting.
“This morning when I woke up for work at 7:30 a-m, I found my window just shattered," he said.
He just moved back home from California two months ago. On Tuesday morning, he was cleaning glass out of his car.
“It’s not a great feeling feeling coming back,” he said.
Rico is one of two dozen or so victims who are now stuck with the hassle of repairing windows.
“I called the insurance, they’re estimating $750,” said Rico, pointing to a cracked driver’s window and the back passenger window busted out.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it quickly caught the trio believed to be responsible.
The suspects, 22-year old Martavis McKinnie, 21-year old Carlos Robinson and 20-year old Melvin Martinez, are charged with burglary to a conveyanceand criminal mischief.
Natalie Tubbs and her new husband also awoke to the shock of glass sitting outside their family vehicle.
“My husband and I got married two days ago and all of our wedding stuff was in the back of the truck,” she said.
Luckily, she added that none of their belongings were taken, including their marriage license that was sitting in the car.
But it’s a reminder to all drivers to stay vigilant this summer.
“Don’t keep valuables in there,” said Tubbs.
Neighbors believe the suspects most likely gained access through a broken gate at the complex, which management said they’re in the process of getting fixed.
