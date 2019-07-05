5 people escape raging house fire in St. Lucie County, cause under investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County family is looking for a new place to live after a raging fire broke out and engulfed their home late Thursday night.
The St. Lucie County Fire District said crews responded to the scene in the 5100 block of Myrtle Dr. around 11:30 p.m.
Two adults and three children were home when the fierce flames erupted, but thankfully they got out safely.
Firefighters rescued a dog and rabbit from the home, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross is now helping that family find temporary housing.
