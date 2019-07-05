Person shot at mobile home park near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is hospitalized after being shot at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach Thursday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park located at 17th Drive South.
Deputies said the man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown at this time.
No suspect or motive is known at this time.
PBSO detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting.
