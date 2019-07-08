Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff set to take on 7th ranked Simona Halep in 4th round of Wimbledon

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach tennis sensation who is capturing the world’s attention will take the court once again today at Wimbledon.
Cori "Coco" Gauff, 15, will play in the Round of 16 Monday morning against Simona Halep of Romania, who is currently the seventh ranked player in the world. Her match is expected to begin around 10 a.m., right after Serena Williams' match.
Gauff is coming off a stunning comeback victory Friday in which she defeated Polona Hercog of Slovenia.
Gauff’s family restaurant, Paradise Sports Lounge on Atlantic Avenue, will open Monday morning for a watch party to cheer her on as she continues her historic run at Wimbledon.
The restaurant’s Facebook page says they will close once the match is over since they are normally closed on Mondays.
