Fort Pierce man drives himself to hospital after he was shot

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police said a Fort Pierce resident drove himself to a hospital after he was shot Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a local hospital at 7:19 p.m. after the shooting victim arrived with a gunshot wound.
Detectives the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Okeechobee Rd. in Fort Pierce.
Police said the man's injuries are not life threatening.
Contact Detective Michael Massie at 772-467-6856 if you can help in the case.
