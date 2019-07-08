80 percent chance of tropical system forming in Gulf of Mexico this week

An area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical system over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week.
On Monday, the National Hurricane Center increased the chances of development to 80 percent over the next five days.
The computer models are favoring a westward track of this system more toward Texas and Louisiana. The Florida Panhandle could see higher rain chances through the end of the work week.
This system will have no direct impact on us in South Florida.
If this area develops into a tropical storm, it will get the name Barry.
The first named storm of the season, Subtropical Storm Andrea, formed in the Atlantic Ocean back in May but quickly died out.
