Port St. Lucie police speak with man over suspicious incident

UPDATE: Police say they located the man and questioned him.
---------ORIGINAL STORY:
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who was involved in a suspicious incident at Walmart in St. Lucie West.
On Sunday, July 7, 2019 at around 7:55 a.m., the suspect, a white man appoximately 40 years old, walked into Walmart and attempted to purchase Remington 300 ammunition. Due to a suspicious comment, the ammunition was not sold to him and he left the store without incident.
He was last seen driving a bright green motorcycle with a Florida tag heading eastbound towards NW California Boulevard.
If anyone has information about his identity or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Auguste at 772-204-4386 or 772-807-4422. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
