VIDEO: 3 men sought in brazen T-Mobile store theft in Jupiter Farms

By Scott Sutton | July 8, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 2:28 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three brazen robbers that were caught on camera ripping items from a display at a T-Mobile store in Jupiter Farms late last month.

Video from the store recorded on June 24 at 7:22 p.m. shows the men walking into the store and stealing multiple Apple products before fleeing the scene.

PBSO said it is believed that the robbers fled in a black Chevrolet Impala with chrome accents.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.

