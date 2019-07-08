VIDEO: 3 men sought in brazen T-Mobile store theft in Jupiter Farms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three brazen robbers that were caught on camera ripping items from a display at a T-Mobile store in Jupiter Farms late last month.
Video from the store recorded on June 24 at 7:22 p.m. shows the men walking into the store and stealing multiple Apple products before fleeing the scene.
PBSO said it is believed that the robbers fled in a black Chevrolet Impala with chrome accents.
Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.
