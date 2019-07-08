Wedding gown giveaway for some military and first responder brides-to-be

WELLINGTON, Fla.-- Some local heroes won't need to stress as much on their big day.
Brides Across America gives free wedding gowns to military and first responder brides-to-be.
They gave out gowns at Bacio Bacio Bridal Salon in Wellington Saturday.
Store manager Lenyce Boyd says she has family in the military, so this mission hits close to home. "They have earned this. They have gone out, they are away from their families, holidays, and it just, it means a lot to us."
Anyone who's eligible can still sign up for a dress for the next week.
The average wedding dress with accessories costs about $3,000.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.