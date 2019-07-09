Five teens arrested in connection to multiple burglaries, robberies and shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police arrested five people in connection to multiple burglaries, robberies and a shooting.
The suspects, all under age 18, were arrested after a pursuit ended in Riviera Beach at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Congress Avenue, police say.
Four suspects were transported to Palm Beach County Jail, one suspect and an officer were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a press release.
The suspect was bit by a police K-9 and the officer sustained minor injuries in a traffic crash, said a police spokesperson.
