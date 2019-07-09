Jury selection to begin Tuesday for West Palm Beach doctor charged with sexual battery, video voyeurism

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Palm Beach County doctor who's accused of drugging and raping a woman three years ago.
53-year-old Scott Strolla, a West Palm Beach podiatrist, is charged with sexual battery and video voyeurism.
According to his arrest report, Strolla approached the victim at Lynora's restaurant on Clematis St. on April 3, 2016, and bought her several drinks.
After that, they went to another bar, Sketch, where Strolla bought the woman a drink "and shortly afterward she felt nauseous," the arrest report states.
The alleged victim told investigators she woke up at Strolla's house while he was lying on top of her, having intercourse with her. She also said Strolla was taking pictures of her.
According to the arrest report, "[the victim] could not understand what she was doing at Scott's house."
Detectives who interviewed Strolla said he told them "[the victim] did not appear impaired. She was coherent, not slurring her speech, and able to walk up and down stairs coordinately. [Strolla] had no reason to believe she was unable to make clear decisions."
Strolla said he and the alleged victim did get into his bed together, however "Scott stated he did not have sexual intercourse with [the victim] and he denied photographing [the victim] at his house," according to his arrest report.
However, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Strolla's phone contained pictures of the victim's breasts and rear while she was passed out on Strolla's bed.
Strolla’s brother, Cory Strolla, is representing him and said the acts were consensual.
Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
