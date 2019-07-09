Sandals Resorts giving away free trip every Friday this summer

Sandals Resorts has a pretty sweet giveaway to indulge your summer vacation fantasies.
Enter the “Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes” for your chance to win a six-day, five-night vacation at a Sandals swim-up suite at any of their nine luxury resorts.
This includes locations in Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, Bahamas and Grenada.
The company is giving away one of these vacations every Friday this summer!
It’s all part of their celebration to commemorate 35 years since the creation of their famous “swim-up pool bar.”
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.