Search underway for missing Boynton Beach restaurant parrot

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Help is wanted at a restaurant in Boynton Beach in finding it’s feathered mascot.
Frankie the parrot went missing three days ago, now his owners and neighbors say they are distraught trying to find him.
Anthony Calicchio has owned Frankie’s Cafe in Boynton Beach for 11 years and for most of it, Frankie has been there.
Frankie is a 10-year-old Yellow Wing Amazon Parrot.
Calicchio says. “He’s not just a pet he’s my son, he’s broke a lot of hearts, him not being around.”
Frankie went missing at Calicchio’s nearby home while he was doing yard work.
He is now offering a $500 reward.
