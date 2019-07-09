Sen. Rick Scott calls for firing of Spanish River High School principal following Holocaust comments

BOCA RATON, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is calling for the principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton to be fired after he made controversial comments about the Holocaust.
William Latson was just reassigned to a district position after he told a parent in an email in 2018, "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee."
Latson added that "not everyone believes the Holocaust happened."
On Tuesday, Sen. Scott tweeted that he spoke with Dr. Donald Fennoy, the Superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District, and told him Latson should've been fired, not reassigned.
“There is no excuse for what he expressed. There is no excuse for holocaust denial. There is no excuse for anti-Semitism of any kind,” Sen. Scott tweeted.
State Rep. Mike Caruso is also calling for Latson's termination.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Rep. Caruso wrote in part, “William Latson is unfit to educate our children and must be terminated immediately. He is either demonstrably incompetent or a Holocaust denier. Whichever he chooses to be, one thing is certain, neither of those options should be in a position to shape young minds.”
On Monday, the Palm Beach County School District said Latson was reassigned "out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School."
In a statement, a school district spokesperson said:
The school district said Latson was counseled about his comments and has been reassigned effective immediately.
Latson could not be reached for comment Monday.
🔽 READ THE EMAIL EXCHANGE BETWEEN LATSON AND A PARENT 🔽
