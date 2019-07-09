White powder sparks HAZMAT incident at Palm Beach County Courthouse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — HAZMAT crews are responding to the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach after a mysterious white powder was found in an office on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
According to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, the entire floor where the powder was found has been cleared out.
Our FOX 29 crew spotted HAZMAT crews entering the building. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.
No other details are immediately available.
