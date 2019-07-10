Board game café opening Friday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first board game café in Palm Beach County is set to open its doors Friday in the north end of West Palm Beach.
Located in Northwood Village, the Stay & Play Café says they will feature 430 classic and new board games for visitors to enjoy.
Owners of the new establishment hope it will be a place for people to enjoy a "digital detox" from our high-tech lives and a place the community can have wholesome, face-to-face interaction.
Some of the games available to play include the murder mystery classic "Clue," which they will have 11 copies, "Candy Land" and "Trouble" for patrons to enjoy.
In addition to the board games, visitors will also be able to enjoy music from the past along with comedy events, Tuesday trivia, tasty food and locally-brewed craft beer.
The Stay and Play Café will be located at 540 Northwood Rd. in West Palm Beach.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.
