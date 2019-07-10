Final magistrate hearing Wednesday regarding $300,000 in fines for Harbourside Place

JUPITER, Fla. — A judge could determine on Wednesday if Harbourside Place in Jupiter will be fined $300,000 after town officials said the entertainment complex hosted free events without having proper permits.
A third and final magistrate hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Jupiter Town Hall.
Harbourside representatives and town officials will discuss the 21 code violations against the entertainment complex, which date back as far as 2018.
Thomas Baird, the town’s attorney, said Harbourside Place is required to have an approved event schedule. If an event is not approved ahead of time, Harbourside officials can seek a one-off, special event permit.
However, Baird said Harbourside Place held events that were not on the annual schedule and did not have a special event permit, hence the 21 code violations.
"It’s a little frustrating because the town does want Harbourside to succeed, but we would like them to comply with the conditions of the development order," Baird said at a hearing in May.
Harbourside’s Vice President, Nicholas Mastroianni, claims the entertainment complex did everything right.
“Everything we had to do, we submitted on time, in fashion,” Mastroianni told FOX 29 back in May. “We paid the fees that they require.”
Mastroianni said if Harbourside is forced to pay more than $300,000 in fines, they will no longer host free events.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.