No swim advisory issued for Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A "no swim" advisory was issued Wednesday for R. G. Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach after samples taken this week show poor water quality conditions.
Water samples had high levels of bacteria.
The Florida Health Department says the presence of enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.
Beachgoers should be aware that contact with water at the park could pose an increased risk for an infectious disease.
Call 561-629-8775 for the county's daily beach conditions.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.