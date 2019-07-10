Palm Springs police investigating double shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Two people were injured following a shooting in Palm Springs Tuesday evening.
Palm Springs police responded to a shots fired call at 5:21 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene at 400 Rome Dr. and found one victim shot in the clubhouse pool area. A second victim tried driving away but crashed near Sixth Avenue South and Congress Avenue, police say.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
