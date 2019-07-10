PBSO investigating two separate homicides in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour in Palm Beach County Tuesday evening.
The first homicide happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the intersection of Edgecliff Avenue and Lantana Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No word on suspect or motive at this time.
SECOND FATAL SHOOTING
At 8:05 p.m. deputies responded to another shooting. The second shooting happened in the 7800 block of Terrace Rd. in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man fatally shot.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were at both scenes Tuesday night.
Suspect or motive is also unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1800-458-TIPS.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
