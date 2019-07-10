These are the most dangerous intersections in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Based on documents released this month by Palm Beach County, we now know the most dangerous intersections for drivers.
The county’s engineering and public works department says Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail is the most dangerous intersection in the county and has the highest number of crashes for the fifth year on a row with 123 crashes recorded in 2018 alone.
It’s also the lowest number of crashes reported there in recent years. The county says there were 60 fewer crashes than in 2017 with 183 recorded.
WPTV's news partners at the Palm Beach Post says it could be due to fewer aggressive, distracted drivers since the numbers of rear-end crashes dropped.
No. 2 on the list is Glades Road and State Road 7 in suburban Boca Raton with 118 recorded crashes there.
Three intersections were tied for the third most dangerousintersection with 97 crashes.
Atlantic Avenue at South Military Trail in Delray Beach had a 62 percent increase in wrecks from 2016. According to the Palm Beach Post, the reason it moved up on the list is because of the growth in Delray Beach.
Two other intersections tied Atlantic Avenue at South Military Trail with 97 crashes: South Military Trail at Forest Hill Boulevard as well as Southern Boulevard at State Road 7.
South Jog Road and Lake Worth Road in Greenacres took the No. 6 spot with 92 crashes.
No. 7 is North Congress Ave and 45th Street in West Palm Beach with 90 crashes.
No. 8 is West Atlantic at Congress Avenue in Delray Beach with 89 crashes.
No. 9 is South Jog Road and Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres with 88 crashes.
No. 10 is Glades and Airport roads in Boca Raton with 86 crashes.
If you live north of 45th Street in West Palm Beach, none of the intersections there made the top 20 list for most dangerous intersections in the county.
Below is the county’s reports outlining the crash data compiled in the study:
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.