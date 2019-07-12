Car windows smashed, items stolen at Embassy Suites in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating after victims say several cars were broken into overnight in the parking lot of an Embassy Suites.
Our FOX 29 news crew spotted multiple vehicles with their windows smashed at the hotel, located at 661 NW 53rd St.
Two victims told FOX 29 the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Those victims, who are in town for a family reunion, said the crook or crooks smashed their vehicle's window and stole weapons.
A sign in the parking lot warns drivers:
A manager at the Embassy Suites would not comment on the break-ins.
No other details, including how many cars were targeted and what was taken, have been released.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-338-1234.
