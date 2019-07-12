Crews battle overnight house fire near Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning near Loxahatchee.
Crews were called to a home in the 7300 block of Madarin Blvd. just before 12:30 a.m.
FOX 29 arrived at the scene overnight at spotted flames shooting through the roof of the home.
The cause of the cause of the fire is unknown. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
