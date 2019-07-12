Private property signs mark off beach north of Boynton Beach Inlet

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The beach on the north side of the Boynton Beach Inlet has limited space after a property owner put up no trespassing signs.
People who have visited the beach for years said they had no idea the area was not public and were surprised to see the signs go up on July 4.
“A lot of people like to come down to this side of the beach because there are no lifeguards,” said Mason Silvia.
Silvia said he has surfed here since he was a teenager and his friend Jacob Leach surfs there almost every day.
“This is definitely a unique place in this world,” said Leach.
The new property signs have cut the beach in half and forced everyone to the public area at the shoreline.
“It is not the same beach we all grew up here hanging out,” said Silvia.
“I don’t think you should be able to own something that is forever changing,” added Leach.
The Town of Manalapan said their beaches are all private property and police have always enforced Florida law by telling people to move to the shoreline.
Silvia said he would love to find out why the owner decided to now start marking off the property.
“It makes me want to get involved and see what the real problem is, why they don’t want anyone on the sand?” asked Silvia
Property records show the property has been owned by the same person since 2015. FOX 29 is working to try and track down the owner.
