Detectives investigate shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in West Palm Beach on Sunday.
West Palm Beach police responded to a ShotSpotter gun detection alert at 11:56 a.m. along 53rd Street and Pinewood Avenue.
Minutes after the shooting, a gunshot wound victim was located at a local hospital. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are at the scene of the shooting gathering evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
