Donate your old suit to those in need: 2019 Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive
(Source: Men's Wearhouse Facebook)
July 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:08 PM

Throughout the month of July, Men’s Wearhouse will be holding its annual Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive. This is the twelfth year that the company is hosting this effort to encourage people to transform their unwanted business attire into a fresh start for millions of disadvantaged people who are trying to re-enter the workforce.

Held at more than 750 Men’s Wearhouse locations across the U.S., the Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive collects men’s and women’s suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes and distributes them to approximately 170 local charities who in turn, mentor, coach, and outfit those who are re-entering the workforce so they can make a great first impression.

More information on how to donate here.