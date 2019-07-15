‘Operation Southern Shield’ begins Monday in effort to crack down on speeders, save lives

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday through July 21, state troopers and local law enforcement agencies across five southern states are cracking down on speeding drivers.
"Operation Southern Shield," which launched in 2017, focuses on drivers who are breaking the law by traveling above the speed limit on interstates, major highways and local roads.
Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are teaming up to prevent crashes on the roads due to speeding.
According to the latest data for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding killed more than 10,000 people in the United Sates in 2016.
Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement officers combined to issue more than 12,000 speeding tickets over the seven-day period last year.
If you get traffic ticket in Florida, you have 30 days to pay your citation, go to traffic school or request a court appearance. Speeding fines vary from state to state and county to county.
Click here for more information on speeding ticket options and fines in Florida.
