Palm Beach County man accused of kidnapping teen boy in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man faces multiple charges after authorities said he kidnapped a boy and inappropriately touched him.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two teen boys were walking in Lake Worth Beach towards M Street on July 6 around 10 a.m.
That is when a man, later identified as Osvaldo Vicente, 52, approached them driving a pickup truck.
PBSO said Vicente asked the boys if they wanted to make a few dollars cutting grass and picking up trash in the area.
Both boys agreed, but PBSO said Vicente told them he could only take one of the boys. The older of the two teens decided to go with the suspect.
Instead of traveling a block away, PBSO said Vicente began to drive toward Interstate 95, and the boy became concerned.
Vicente then began to touch the boy inappropriately, according to investigators.
The teen asked Vicente to stop, but PBSO said he continued to drive before finally exiting I-95 in Delray Beach.
When the vehicle came to a stop at a traffic light, the boy said he jumped out of the truck and ran to a nearby gas station and asked the clerk to call 911.
Using surveillance video, PBSO tracked down Vicente and arrested him on kidnapping charges and lewd behavior.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Vicente is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
