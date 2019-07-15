69-year-old West Palm Beach woman hospitalized after attack by grandson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Delores Allen, 69, is currently recovering at St.Mary’s Medical Center after one of her grandsons is accused of assaulting her before setting their West Palm Beach home on fire.
“It definitely is a tough situation,” said Travon Marq Adderly, a U.S. Naval officer stationed in Saudi Arabia.
He says he was able to get the first flight he could to come home and help his family.
“My brother, who deals with mental illness, he hurt my grandmother,” said Adderly.
His brother, 26-year-old Trevonte Tavaris Adderly was arrested on July 5 on multiple charges including arson and aggravated abuse against an elderly person.
“I would ask for folks to continue to pray for us,” said Travon Adderly.
Trevonte Adderly is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. Photos of the home show extensive damage with repairs projected to take months.
The grandfather, Emanuel, who wasn’t home at the time, is now living in a hotel with the family’s dog while Delores is in the intensive care unit.
“She in fact opened her eyes today. I saw a halfway smile that she had. She was raising her arms up,” said Travon Adderly.
Adderly and his two brothers were raised by their grandparents after witnessing their own father kill their mother in 1997. However, he says he isn’t letting this most recent incident damage his optimism.
“I don’t know what this situation is throughout my life, but one thing I would say is we will overcome and everything will be OK,” said Travon Adderly.
He will soon have to report back to the Middle East. There is no word yet on when his grandmother will be released from the hospital.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account . You can also donate at any TD Bank -- just ask to do so under the Delores and Emanuel Allen Fund.
