Apply now for free meals in Palm Beach County schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District is now accepting applications for the coming school year for free and reduced price meals for students.
Household size and income are used to determine eligibility for free or reduced price lunches. All Palm Beach County school students are welcome to free breakfast each day, regardless of finances.
Applications for lunch can be completed online, or hard copies are available at the main office of each school.
You can apply at any time during the year, but if you want your application processed for the first day of school, the deadline is July 29.
To apply, click here.
