‘The end of the road may well be here’: Humane Society of St. Lucie County failing financially

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is pleading with the community to help them cope with their financial struggles.
In a Facebook post, shelter leadership said they are running out of money and may not be able to continue offering services without donations and more financial commitment from the municipalities for which they provide animal services.
"The jurisdictions and the community need to rally for the sake of the animals or our doors will close as an open-admissions shelter,” the post said, in part.
This comes, they say, after a tough year.
FOX 29 first reported concerns highlighted in an inspection by the Animal Shelter Standards Committee last summer.
Then, animal activists in the community demanded more financial transparency from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, which commissioners in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County required from the shelter.
Those financial documents showed continued financial struggles for the shelter, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in losses.
Nick Mimms, the Fort Pierce City Manager, said there is no more money on the table to offer the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, but they are still working out contract details for when the Humane Society of St. Lucie County’s contract expires in September.
“Please find the money in our city’s budget ... to keep our shelters open,” one person said to commissioners at a commission meeting Monday.
No one from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County spoke to commissioners Monday.
Former shelter Mike Jones has offered to provide a "Pan B" to the municipalities and run a single shelter location with the money the municipalities currently budget.
Jones feels the plea from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County is coming too late.
They should have said it a long time ago.” Jones said. “Who doesn’t want more money to fix all of these problems? The problems are more extensive than that. It’s operational problems.”
The entire post from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County reads as follows:
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.