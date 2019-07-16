Gun owner arrested after 7 year old shot by sibling in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in the December shooting of a 7 year old in Pahokee.
Deputies say the boy was shot by a sibling when they were playing with a loaded gun inside their home.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Alonzo Simmons, 30, of Pahokee, who was the owner of the gun. He was booked Monday at the Palm Beach County Jail.
Investigators charged Simmons with improperly storing the gun and illegally owning it.
The boy's mother was also arrested on child neglect charges shortly after the shooting.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.