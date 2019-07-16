New Florida specialty license plate features Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

JUPITER, Fla. — Starting Aug. 1, you can purchase a Florida license plate for your vehicle that features the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
The plate spotlights the Florida Lighthouse Association’s mission to restore and preserve the Sunshine State's remaining lighthouses.
Proceeds from the sale of the "Visit Our Lights" license plate supports the association.
The organization says on their website that a first time cost to replace your old tag with a "Visit Our Lights" specialty plate is about $53 with $25 of that going to the Florida Lighthouse Association.
Click here to learn more about purchasing a tag featuring the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
