Father, two daughters injured in single-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A father and his two juvenile daughters were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fort Pierce Tuesday evening, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.
The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of 25th Street.
Officials say the vehicle ended up in front of Fort Pierce Central High School.
All three occupants were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
