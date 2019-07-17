Father, two daughters injured in single-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce

By WPTV Webteam | July 17, 2019 at 9:01 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 9:01 AM

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A father and his two juvenile daughters were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fort Pierce Tuesday evening, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of 25th Street.

Officials say the vehicle ended up in front of Fort Pierce Central High School.

All three occupants were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

