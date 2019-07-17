Jasmyn Eymonni McDonald: Police looking for teen missing in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are looking for a missing and endangered teen they say was last seen on July 9.
Jasmyn Eymonni McDonald, 16, was last seen at 5:58 a.m. when she left her Port St. Lucie home. She was wearing a gray/multicolored with checkered squares sweatshirt, light-colored shorts, black footwear, and carrying a black backpack.
Jasmyn is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 115 pounds. She has long, braided brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Jasmyn McDonald's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D'Angelo at 772-344-4077 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
