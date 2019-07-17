Police: Dog rescued from crate in sweltering heat at Boynton Beach home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating after the agency says a dog was found in a crate in the blazing heat earlier this week.
Police said Linny was rescued Tuesday from a home on NE 13th Ave.
Investigators said the pup, which weighed 19 pounds, was found in a black wire crate covered with a blue tarp that was outside in the sweltering heat.
Linny's owner relinquished custody of the dog, which was brought to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for treatment.
The case has been sent to the State Attorney's Office which will determine if animal cruelty charges should be filed.
Boynton Beach police said if you see an animal not being properly cared for in the city, report it by calling 561-732-8116.
