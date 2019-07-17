27-year-old woman accepts plea deal in Vero Beach prostitution case

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A woman accused of engaging in sex acts at a Vero Beach massage parlor has accepted a plea deal.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old Yaping Ren of Orlando took the deal last week, pleading no contest to engaging in prostitution and other charges.
Police said she engaged in sex acts between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 at East Spa in Vero Beach. She was arrested Feb. 21.
The judge ordering Ren to pay about $2,595 in fines and court costs but gave her credit for 138 days she already served in jail.
She was facing 30 years in prison.
Three others with connections to that spa have also taken similar deals.
This all stems from the raids at area spas on the Treasure Coast and in Jupiter earlier this year.
