Family files lawsuit against Stevens Brothers Funeral Home

The Florida Department of Financial Services has been investigating Stevens Brothers Funeral Home after three sets of cremated remains were found dumped on the side of the road in West Palm Beach in March. FOX 29 has previously reported the owner of Stephens Brothers, James Stinson, also owned Reddick Funeral Home in Clewiston, FL. He had his license revoked after records show the cremated remains of six people were found inside the abandoned business in 2017.