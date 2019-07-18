Family launches mental health campaign after personal tragedy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Less than 2 weeks after Trevonte Tavaris Adderly was arrested in West Palm Beach on arson and aggravated abuse charges. His brother Travon is launching a mental health campaign called “Say Yes to Mental Health Success.”
“I just want him to know I love him and I will never stop loving him,” said Adderly.
Adderly says he refuses to give up on his 26-year-old brother Trevonte.
“I will keep supporting him because he’s my brother and love never dies,” said Adderly.
While their grandmother continues to make progress in her recovery at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Travon, and a childhood friend are teaming up to launch a mental health campaign in their community. The two are working out of Mount Calvary Baptist Church to spread the word.
“Because regardless of your success you may still deal with some mental issue and it may be hidden so again we are going to bring and shed light,” said Adderly.
Although the campaign isn't scheduled to launch until November, they are working to partner with local organizations and prominent community members to plan events and educational forums.
Anyone with questions or looking for volunteer opportunities is asked to contact Adderly at Info@Marqadderly.com
