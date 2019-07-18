Florida appeals court agrees to take appeal regarding video suppression order in Robert Kraft case

July 18, 2019 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:27 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida appeals court agreed Wednesday to hear an appeal related to video used to charge New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft earlier this year in Palm Beach County.

In May, a judge ruled video and audio recorded by police inside the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter could not be used as evidence.

However, Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals said they will now look at that ruling.

Right now, the billionaire's case can't move forward until the appeal is settled.

Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. He says he is not guilty.

Kraft Video Appeal by Scott Sutton on Scribd

