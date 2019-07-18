Glioblastoma Awareness Day: Non-profit holds fishing tournament fundraiser to help glioblastoma patients, families

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Glioblastoma is a deadly form of brain cancer that has gained a lot of attention on the Treasure Coast, and Wednesday is Glioblastoma Awareness Day.
Experts say about 15,000 people die from glioblastoma each year and on the Treasure Coast efforts are expanding to help families battling the disease.
A fishing tournament fundraiser is being held by the non-profit group Brain Cancer Foundation of the Treasure Coast.
The month-long tournament begins Aug. 31 at Little Jim's Bait and Tackle in Fort Pierce.
Proceeds will go to helping families pay for treatments and bills, but also to put together a local database to track potential cancer clusters.
It's not mandatory to fish to contribute to the cause.
