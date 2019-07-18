Lake Park Elementary School earns ‘A’ grade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Park Elementary School earned an A grade on the Florida Standards Assessment.
Principal Michelle Fleming says it's thanks to the hard work of quality teachers and technology called i-ready , which offers individualized online and text support to students.
The online program tracks students' progress that the principal says has paid off.
"Just because kids come from poverty doesn't mean they can't perform. And I think having a statistic like a school being 98 percent free lunch and being an A just goes to show the tremendous effort that's taking place - not only in the students taking ownership of their learning but teachers really driving students to success," said Fleming.
This marks the second time the school has received an A grade in two decades.
i-ready is being used in all Palm Beach County elementary schools.
